Mike Ford vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Mike Ford (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Lyon Richardson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .231 with six doubles, 15 home runs and 19 walks.
- Ford has gotten at least one hit in 41.8% of his games this year (28 of 67), with more than one hit 10 times (14.9%).
- He has gone deep in 19.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.9% of his games this year, Ford has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 21 of 67 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|38
|.250
|AVG
|.218
|.333
|OBP
|.315
|.514
|SLG
|.509
|7
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|9
|15
|RBI
|15
|27/7
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (196 total, 1.4 per game).
- Richardson will start for the Reds, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 23-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.