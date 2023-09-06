The Seattle Storm (11-26) will look to Jewell Loyd (24.3 points per game, first in WNBA) when they try to beat Rhyne Howard (17.5, 14th) and the Atlanta Dream (17-20) on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE.

The matchup has no set line.

Storm vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE

Storm vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 85 Storm 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-6.2)

Atlanta (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Storm vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Seattle has 18 wins in 36 games against the spread this season.

There have been 17 Seattle games (out of 36) that hit the over this season.

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm are the third-worst squad in the WNBA in points scored (78.5 per game) and seventh in points conceded (83.8).

On the glass, Seattle is fourth in the league in rebounds (35.4 per game). It is the worst in rebounds conceded (35.9 per game).

In 2023, the Storm are second-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.4 per game) and eighth in turnovers forced (12.9).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (8.4). They are fifth in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

In 2023, the Storm are eighth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.7 per game) and ninth in defensive 3-point percentage (35.6%).

In 2023, Seattle has attempted 35.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.3% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.2% of Seattle's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.8% have been 2-pointers.

