The Seattle Storm (11-26) will turn to Jewell Loyd (24.3 points per game, first in WNBA) when they try to take down Rhyne Howard (17.5, 14th) and the Atlanta Dream (17-20) on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE.

Storm vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Storm vs. Dream

Seattle scores an average of 78.5 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 84.4 Atlanta gives up.

Seattle's 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Atlanta has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

This season, the Storm have a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.

Seattle is hitting 34.6% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is only 1.2 percentage points greater than the 33.4% Atlanta's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Storm have a 7-11 record when the team makes more than 33.4% of their three-point attempts.

Atlanta and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Atlanta averaging 0.6 more rebounds per game.

Storm Recent Performance

The Storm are scoring 77.5 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 1.0 fewer point than their average for the season (78.5).

Seattle has performed better defensively in its last 10 games, surrendering 81.7 points per contest, 2.1 fewer points than its season average of 83.8 allowed.

The Storm are draining 1 fewer treys per contest over their past 10 games (7.4) compared to their season average (8.4), and they are putting up a lower three-point percentage over their past 10 games (32.9%) compared to their season mark (34.6%).

