The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Lyon Richardson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson

Lyon Richardson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .267 with 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Hernandez enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .350 with two homers.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 91 of 137 games this season (66.4%), with at least two hits on 40 occasions (29.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has driven home a run in 51 games this year (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 53 of 137 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 70 .237 AVG .294 .286 OBP .334 .431 SLG .496 25 XBH 29 12 HR 13 40 RBI 46 87/14 K/BB 89/16 2 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings