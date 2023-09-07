David Sills 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Is David Sills a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Denver Broncos WR's 2023 fantasy outlook.
Is Sills on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
David Sills Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|10.60
|0.00
|-
|Overall Rank
|420
|547
|873
|Position Rank
|152
|196
|265
Similar Players to Consider
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
David Sills 2022 Stats
- Sills saw 17 targets last year and reeled in 11 passes for 106 yards, putting up 15.1 yards per game.
- In Week 2 last year versus the Carolina Panthers, Sills posted a season-high 3.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: three receptions, 37 yards.
- In Week 4 versus the Chicago Bears, Sills finished with a season-low 0.5 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, five yards, on two targets.
Rep Sills and the Denver Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
David Sills 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Panthers
|3.7
|4
|3
|37
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|2.0
|4
|2
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Bears
|0.5
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|@Packers
|1.2
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|0.8
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|1.9
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|0.5
|2
|1
|5
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.