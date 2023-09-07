J.P. Crawford vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Thursday, J.P. Crawford (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Reds.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .389 this season while batting .271 with 81 walks and 82 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 79 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (12.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has had an RBI in 35 games this year (28.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 57 games this year, with multiple runs 20 times.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|59
|.285
|AVG
|.258
|.398
|OBP
|.380
|.443
|SLG
|.430
|21
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|26
|52/42
|K/BB
|55/39
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, one per game).
- Littell gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.69 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.69, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.
