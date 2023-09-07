On Thursday, J.P. Crawford (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Reds.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .389 this season while batting .271 with 81 walks and 82 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 79 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.

Looking at the 122 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (12.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has had an RBI in 35 games this year (28.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (9.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 57 games this year, with multiple runs 20 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 59 .285 AVG .258 .398 OBP .380 .443 SLG .430 21 XBH 22 7 HR 8 24 RBI 26 52/42 K/BB 55/39 1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings