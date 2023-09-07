Jalen Virgil 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
What can we count on from Jalen Virgil this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the Denver Broncos WR and his season-long prospects.
Jalen Virgil Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|11.50
|5.51
|-
|Overall Rank
|400
|609
|975
|Position Rank
|149
|226
|298
Jalen Virgil 2022 Stats
- Virgil filled up his receiving stat line last year, compiling two receptions for 75 yards and one TD. He was targeted five times and put up 4.4 yards per game.
- In his best game last year, Virgil picked up 12.6 fantasy points -- via one reception, 66 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 10 versus the Tennessee Titans.
- In his worst game of the year -- Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers -- Virgil ended up with -2.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: zero catches, zero yards, on two targets.
Jalen Virgil 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 10
|@Titans
|12.6
|1
|1
|66
|1
|Week 12
|@Panthers
|-2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Chiefs
|0.9
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
