Josh Rojas vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Josh Rojas and his .417 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .243 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 25 walks.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 49.4% of his games this season (41 of 83), with more than one hit 18 times (21.7%).
- In 3.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 26 games this year (31.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|23
|.211
|AVG
|.253
|.289
|OBP
|.298
|.281
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|14
|36/13
|K/BB
|15/5
|3
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 146 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Littell (3-4 with a 4.69 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.69 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
