With an ADP that ranks him 151st at his position (550th overall), Kendall Hinton has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 32.4 fantasy points, which ranked him 111th at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Denver Broncos WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Kendall Hinton Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 32.40 15.36 - Overall Rank 292 455 550 Position Rank 113 168 151

Kendall Hinton 2022 Stats

Hinton caught 24 balls last season on his way to 311 receiving yards.

In his best game last year, Hinton picked up 6.2 fantasy points -- via four receptions, 62 yards. That was in Week 10 versus the Tennessee Titans.

Kendall Hinton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Texans 2.0 1 1 20 0 Week 3 49ers 2.7 1 1 27 0 Week 4 @Raiders 3.9 3 2 39 0 Week 6 @Chargers 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 7 Jets 1.4 1 1 14 0 Week 10 @Titans 6.2 5 4 62 0 Week 11 Raiders 5.7 3 3 57 0 Week 12 @Panthers 4.8 9 5 35 0 Week 13 @Ravens 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 14 Chiefs 3.8 6 5 38 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 0.0 2 0 0 0

