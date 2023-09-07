Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (78-61) will visit Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (85-55) at Tropicana Field on Thursday, September 7, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +110. The total for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (11-7, 3.24 ERA) vs Zack Littell - TB (3-4, 4.69 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Mariners and Rays game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-135), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Mariners are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 54 out of the 95 games, or 56.8%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Mariners have a 41-31 record (winning 56.9% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 5-5 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Rays have been victorious in seven, or 35%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rays have a mark of 2-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+130) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+300) Ty France 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.