Player prop betting options for Julio Rodriguez, Yandy Diaz and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Tampa Bay Rays matchup at Tropicana Field on Thursday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (11-7) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 29th start of the season.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 28 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks seventh, 1.039 WHIP ranks second, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Sep. 2 5.0 8 5 5 2 2 vs. Royals Aug. 27 7.0 1 0 0 6 1 at White Sox Aug. 21 7.0 5 1 1 9 0 at Royals Aug. 16 7.0 9 4 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 6.0 2 1 1 8 2

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 159 hits with 32 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, 41 walks and 93 RBI. He's also stolen 36 bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.340/.490 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 120 hits with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 81 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .271/.389/.437 slash line so far this year.

Crawford has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 6 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 67 RBI (147 total hits).

He has a slash line of .320/.400/.498 on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Sep. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 126 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 70 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He's slashing .258/.367/.425 so far this season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

