The Seattle Mariners (78-61) and Tampa Bay Rays (85-55) square off on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET, beginning a four-game series at Tropicana Field.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (11-7, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Zack Littell (3-4, 4.69 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners will send Castillo (11-7) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 3.24, a 4.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.039.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 28 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

Luis Castillo vs. Rays

The Rays have scored 746 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB. They have 1228 hits, eighth in baseball, with 202 home runs (third in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Rays one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI in six innings.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

Littell makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.69 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.69, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.

Littell is looking to secure his third quality start of the season in this outing.

Littell has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year entering this outing.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Zack Littell vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.421) and ranks 10th in home runs hit (187) in all of MLB. They have a collective .245 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 1154 total hits and 11th in MLB action scoring 669 runs.

Head-to-head against the Mariners this season, Littell has thrown one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run while striking out two.

