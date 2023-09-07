Samaje Perine 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Samaje Perine is being drafted as the 41st running back off the board in summer drafts after he generated 104.1 fantasy points last season (34th at his position). For a peek at what we can expect from the Denver Broncos RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.
Samaje Perine Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|104.10
|118.52
|-
|Overall Rank
|130
|100
|122
|Position Rank
|35
|35
|41
Samaje Perine 2022 Stats
- Last season Perine picked up 394 rushing yards, or 24.6 per game, and two TDs. In the receiving game, he made 38 catches for 287 yards (17.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Perine picked up 26.2 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 30 yards; 4 receptions, 52 yards, 3 TDs -- in his best game last year, in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Samaje Perine 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|3.7
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|1.0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|12.1
|9
|47
|0
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|5.6
|3
|17
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|1.6
|2
|5
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|0.8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Browns
|1.7
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Panthers
|5.4
|6
|51
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|26.2
|11
|30
|0
|3
|Week 12
|@Titans
|15.3
|17
|58
|1
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|15.5
|21
|106
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|8.4
|4
|22
|1
|0
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|2.4
|7
|24
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|2.2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|2.2
|6
|18
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|0.3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|6.4
|7
|33
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|8.6
|5
|22
|1
|0
