With an ADP that ranks him 156th at his position (981st overall), Tony Jones Jr. has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 2.0 fantasy points, which ranked him 128th at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Denver Broncos RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Tony Jones Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 5.40 19.58 - Overall Rank 450 413 881 Position Rank 102 113 156

Tony Jones Jr. 2022 Stats

In his best performance last season, Jones finished with 3.2 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 14 yards. That was in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams.

In Week 14 versus the Carolina Panthers, Jones posted a season-low 0.2 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 1 carry, 2 yards.

Tony Jones Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 2 Buccaneers 2.0 2 8 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 3.2 7 14 0 0 Week 14 Panthers 0.2 1 2 0 0

