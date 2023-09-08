The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is hitting .215 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks.

In 14 of 43 games this season (32.6%) Moore has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.0%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (11.6%), homering in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Moore has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 10 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 23 .174 AVG .246 .283 OBP .333 .348 SLG .574 5 XBH 8 1 HR 6 7 RBI 10 17/6 K/BB 25/6 3 SB 1

