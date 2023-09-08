Dylan Moore vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is hitting .215 with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- In 14 of 43 games this season (32.6%) Moore has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (14.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (11.6%), homering in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Moore has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 10 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|23
|.174
|AVG
|.246
|.283
|OBP
|.333
|.348
|SLG
|.574
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|10
|17/6
|K/BB
|25/6
|3
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 22-year-old has put up a 5.31 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
