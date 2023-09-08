Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Rays on September 8, 2023
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Tampa Bay Rays-Seattle Mariners matchup at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Mariners vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 28 doubles, 15 home runs, 81 walks and 50 RBI (120 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .269/.386/.433 so far this year.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Sep. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.