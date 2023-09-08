As they ready for a game against the Dallas Wings (20-18), the Seattle Storm (11-27) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, September 8 at College Park Center.

The Storm's last contest was a 79-68 loss to the Dream on Wednesday.

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Storm vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Storm Player Leaders

Ezi Magbegor is putting up a team-best 8 rebounds per game. And she is contributing 13.7 points and 2.4 assists, making 51.1% of her shots from the floor (seventh in WNBA).

Sami Whitcomb gives the Storm 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jordan Horston is putting up 7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 35.8% of her shots from the floor.

The Storm receive 4.8 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Mercedes Russell.

Storm vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -11.5 167.5

