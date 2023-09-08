Storm vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 8
The Seattle Storm (11-27) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.4 points per game) when they square off against Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 21.0) and the Dallas Wings (20-18) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at College Park Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Wings matchup in this article.
Storm vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Storm vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-11.5)
|167.5
|-625
|+455
|BetMGM
|Wings (-11.5)
|167.5
|-650
|+450
|PointsBet
|Wings (-11.5)
|167.5
|-750
|+450
|Tipico
|Wings (-10.5)
|167.5
|-575
|+390
Storm vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings are 19-18-0 ATS this season.
- The Storm have covered 18 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.
- When playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs this year, Seattle has an ATS record of 5-2.
- A total of 22 out of the Wings' 37 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Storm games have hit the over 17 out of 37 times this season.
