The Seattle Storm (11-27) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.4 points per game) when they square off against Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 21.0) and the Dallas Wings (20-18) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at College Park Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Storm vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Storm vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-11.5) 167.5 -625 +455 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Wings (-11.5) 167.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Wings (-11.5) 167.5 -750 +450 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Wings (-10.5) 167.5 -575 +390 Bet on this game with Tipico

Storm vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Wings are 19-18-0 ATS this season.
  • The Storm have covered 18 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs this year, Seattle has an ATS record of 5-2.
  • A total of 22 out of the Wings' 37 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Storm games have hit the over 17 out of 37 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.