The Seattle Storm (11-27) will look to Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.4 points per game) going up against Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 21) and the Dallas Wings (20-18) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at College Park Center. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

There is no line set for the game.

Storm vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Storm vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 88 Storm 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-9.1)

Dallas (-9.1) Computer Predicted Total: 166.1

Storm vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Seattle is 18-19-0 this season.

Seattle has seen 17 of its 37 games go over the point total.

Storm Performance Insights

Offensively, the Storm are the second-worst squad in the WNBA (78.2 points per game). On defense, they are seventh (83.7 points conceded per game).

In 2023, Seattle is fourth in the league in rebounds (35.2 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (35.9).

In 2023, the Storm are second-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.3 per game) and eighth in turnovers forced (12.8).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are third-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (8.3). They are fifth in 3-point percentage at 34.5%.

In 2023, the Storm are sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.6 per game) and ninth in defensive 3-point percentage (35.4%).

In 2023, Seattle has taken 35.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.4% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.2% of Seattle's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 69.8% have been 2-pointers.

