The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rays.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .271 with 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 102nd and he is 48th in slugging.

Hernandez will look to extend his 16-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 66.9% of his games this year (93 of 139), with multiple hits 42 times (30.2%).

He has homered in 16.5% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 36.7% of his games this season, Hernandez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 38.1% of his games this year (53 of 139), he has scored, and in seven of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 72 .237 AVG .300 .286 OBP .341 .431 SLG .497 25 XBH 29 12 HR 13 40 RBI 46 87/14 K/BB 91/17 2 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings