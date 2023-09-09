According to our computer projections, the UCF Knights will take down the Boise State Broncos when the two teams come together at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Boise State vs. UCF Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCF (-3.5) Over (58.5) UCF 46, Boise State 23

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Broncos have a 41.7% chance to win.

The Broncos have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Boise State is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

The Broncos have gone over in all of their one games with a set total.

The average point total for Boise State this year is the same as this game's over/under.

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The Knights have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Knights have won once against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 3.5-point favorites or more, UCF has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Knights have had one game (out of one) hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, five more than the average point total for UCF games this season.

Broncos vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 56 6 56 6 -- -- Boise State 19 56 -- -- 19 56

