Oddsmakers give the UCF Knights (1-0) the advantage on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Boise State Broncos (0-1). UCF is favored by 3.5 points. A 60.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

UCF ranks 31st in total defense this season (240.0 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FBS with 723.0 total yards per game. Boise State has been struggling defensively, ranking seventh-worst with 568.0 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more effective offensively, compiling 402.0 total yards per contest (67th-ranked).

Boise State vs. UCF Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Boise, Idaho

Venue: Albertsons Stadium

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UCF vs Boise State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -3.5 -110 -110 60.5 -105 -115 -165 +140

Week 2 MWC Betting Trends

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State Stats Leaders

To go along with his 2,023 passing yards and 61.0% completion percentage last year, Taylen Green connected on 14 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Green was a factor with his legs, too, scrambling for 581 yards and 10 TDs.

As part of the ground game, George Holani ran for 1,157 yards and 10 touchdowns on 5.2 YPC.

As a receiver, Holani racked up 24 catches (on 28 targets) for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty helped the offense by running for 826 yards (59.0 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.

Jeanty recorded 14 grabs (on 16 targets) for 155 yards and zero touchdowns in addition to the stats he generated in the ground game.

LaTrell Caples received 73 targets last year and turned them into 51 receptions (3.6 per game) for 550 yards and four TDs.

Last season DJ Schramm posted 82 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks in 14 games.

With two interceptions to go with 43 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and two passes defended in 14 games, Ezekiel Noa was an important player on defense last season.

JL Skinner recorded four interceptions to go along with 42 tackles and six passes defended in 14 games.

Rodney Robinson was a significant contributor on D last year, with three interceptions to go with 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

