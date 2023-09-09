The Boise State Broncos (0-1) host the UCF Knights (1-0) at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

On offense, UCF has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best in the FBS by totaling 723 yards per game. The defense ranks 31st (240 yards allowed per game). Boise State has not been getting things done defensively, ranking seventh-worst with 568 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, generating 402 total yards per contest (67th-ranked).

Boise State vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Boise State vs. UCF Key Statistics

Boise State UCF 402 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 723 (10th) 568 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240 (29th) 138 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 389 (1st) 264 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 334 (21st) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has recored 244 passing yards, or 244 per game, so far this season. He has completed 48.7% of his passes and has collected one touchdown with two interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 31 rushing yards per game.

George Holani has run for 51 yards on 10 carries so far this year.

Ashton Jeanty is a key figure in this offense, with 44 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown and 109 receiving yards (109 per game) on four catches with one touchdown

Eric McAlister has put together a 69-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on 15 targets.

Stefan Cobbs has racked up 56 reciving yards (56 ypg) this season.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has thrown for 281 yards, completing 73.3% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 90 yards (90 ypg) on eight carries with one rushing touchdown.

Johnny Richardson has carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 100 yards on the ground.

Xavier Townsend's 81 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted six times and has totaled five receptions and one touchdown.

Javon Baker has grabbed four passes while averaging 59 yards per game.

RJ Harvey has been the target of one pass and hauled in one catch for 50 yards, an average of 50 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

