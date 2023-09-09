The UCF Knights (1-0) face the Boise State Broncos (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Knights are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Boise State matchup.

Boise State vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Boise State vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Boise State vs. UCF Betting Trends

Boise State is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).

The Broncos have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

UCF has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Knights have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +180 Bet $100 to win $180

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.