Boise State vs. UCF: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The UCF Knights (1-0) face the Boise State Broncos (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium. The Knights are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Boise State matchup.
Boise State vs. UCF Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
Boise State vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-3.5)
|57.5
|-155
|+130
|DraftKings
|UCF (-3.5)
|57.5
|-166
|+140
|FanDuel
|-
|57.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
|UCF (-3.5)
|-
|-175
|+150
Boise State vs. UCF Betting Trends
- Boise State is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).
- The Broncos have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- UCF has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- The Knights have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
Boise State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+180
|Bet $100 to win $180
