The Utah State Aggies (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Idaho State Bengals (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

Utah State has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 25th-worst with 14.0 points per contest. The defensive unit ranks 76th in the FBS (24.0 points allowed per game). Idaho State is generating 28.0 points per contest on offense this season (41st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 36.0 points per contest (76th-ranked) on defense.

Below in this article, we will provide you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on MW Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Idaho State vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Idaho State vs. Utah State Key Statistics

Idaho State Utah State 343.0 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.0 (99th) 389.0 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.0 (46th) 34.0 (118th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.0 (91st) 309.0 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.0 (75th) 3 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 3 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Idaho State Stats Leaders

Jordan Cooke has compiled 164 yards on 43.9% passing while recording one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Hunter Hays has carried the ball eight times for 18 yards, with one touchdown.

Keoua Kauhi has taken three carries and totaled 11 yards while also gaining 23 yards through the air .

Chedon James has racked up 66 receiving yards on seven catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Christian Fredrickson has put together a 63-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught five passes on six targets.

Cyrus Wallace's five receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 50 yards (50.0 ypg).

Utah State Stats Leaders

Cooper Legas has thrown for 213 yards (213.0 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 17 rushing yards on seven carries.

The team's top rusher, Rahsul Faison, has carried the ball seven times for 59 yards (59.0 per game). He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 22 receiving yards on three catches.

This season, Davon Booth has carried the ball eight times for 33 yards (33.0 per game).

Terrell Vaughn's team-leading 93 yards as a receiver have come on 12 receptions (out of 18 targets) with one touchdown.

Jalen Royals has hauled in five receptions totaling 39 yards so far this campaign.

Rep your team with officially licensed Utah State or Idaho State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.