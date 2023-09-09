The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Idaho Vandals (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Mackay Stadium.

Nevada ranks 25th-worst in scoring offense (14.0 points per game) and fourth-worst in scoring defense (66.0 points per game allowed) this year. Things have been going well for Idaho on both offense and defense, as it is compiling 497.0 total yards per game (10th-best) and surrendering only 190.0 total yards per game (16th-best).

Idaho vs. Nevada Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Idaho vs. Nevada Key Statistics

Idaho Nevada 497.0 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.0 (89th) 190.0 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 668.0 (121st) 273.0 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 49.0 (123rd) 224.0 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.0 (29th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has recored 164 passing yards, or 164.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 73.7% of his passes and has tossed two touchdowns with one interception. He's also helped out on the ground with 41.0 rushing yards per game.

Anthony Woods has run for 138 yards on 13 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Nick Romano is a key figure in this offense, with 41 rushing yards on five carries and 45 receiving yards (45.0 per game) on one catch with one touchdown

Hayden Hatten leads his team with 86 receiving yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

Terez Traynor has racked up 35 reciving yards (35.0 ypg) this season.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has recorded 182 yards (182.0 ypg) on 18-of-29 passing this season.

Sean Dollars has carried the ball nine times for a team-high 33 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on three catches for 35 yards (35.0 per game).

This season, Ashton Hayes has carried the ball nine times for 15 yards (15.0 per game).

Jamaal Bell's leads his squad with 121 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight catches (out of 10 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Spencer Curtis has hauled in three receptions totaling 83 yards so far this campaign.

John Jackson III has a total of 52 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in three passes.

