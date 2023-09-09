On Saturday, J.P. Crawford (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Aaron Civale

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .266 with 81 walks and 82 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 61st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 79 of 124 games this season (63.7%), including 33 multi-hit games (26.6%).

In 15 games this year, he has hit a home run (12.1%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Crawford has driven in a run in 35 games this year (28.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 57 of 124 games this season, and more than once 20 times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 61 .285 AVG .248 .398 OBP .367 .443 SLG .413 21 XBH 22 7 HR 8 24 RBI 26 52/42 K/BB 57/39 1 SB 1

