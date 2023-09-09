Teoscar Hernández vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:58 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (80 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays and Aaron Civale on September 9 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .271 with 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 48th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Hernandez will look to extend his 17-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last games.
- Hernandez has had a hit in 94 of 140 games this season (67.1%), including multiple hits 42 times (30.0%).
- In 23 games this year, he has homered (16.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 51 games this year (36.4%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 25 of those games (17.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 53 of 140 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|73
|.237
|AVG
|.299
|.286
|OBP
|.340
|.431
|SLG
|.497
|25
|XBH
|30
|12
|HR
|13
|40
|RBI
|46
|87/14
|K/BB
|93/17
|2
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.0 per game).
- Civale makes the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.76, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
