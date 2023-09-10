Davante Adams is +800 to score the first touchdown in the Week 1 matchup that pits the Las Vegas Raiders against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 10 at 4:25 PM ET. Who are the other top candidates to hit paydirt first? In the column below, we highlight all of the odds and insights you need to know before making a bet.

Broncos vs. Raiders First TD Odds

Broncos Players First TD Odds Javonte Williams +500 Marvin Mims +800 Courtland Sutton +800 Raiders Players First TD Odds Davante Adams +800 Josh Jacobs +800 Hunter Renfrow +1800

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Broncos to Score First TD Raiders to Score First TD -155 +115

The Broncos played 17 games last season, scoring the first touchdown in six of them.

In those six games in which Denver scored the first TD last season, four contests started with a passing TD, and two game began with a rushing score.

As far as total TDs, the Broncos produced 29 touchdowns last year, or 1.7 per game, which ranked them 28th in the league.

The Raiders played 17 games last season, scoring the first TD in seven of them.

In those seven games where the Raiders scored the first TD last season, the air attack was responsible for six TDs, and the running game got into the end zone one time (three touchdowns came inside the red zone).

In terms of TDs per game, the Raiders averaged 2.5 touchdowns per contest last season (12th in league).

Broncos vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

