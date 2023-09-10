At Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 10, the Denver Broncos meet the Las Vegas Raiders, kicking off at 4:25 PM ET. The Broncos should win, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

While the Broncos' defense ranked 13th with 21.1 points allowed per game last season, they were worse on offense, ranking worst (16.9 points per game). The Raiders put up 23.2 points per game offensively last year (12th in NFL), and they surrendered 24.6 points per game (26th) on defense.

Broncos vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Broncos by 3) Toss Up (43) Broncos 23, Raiders 20

Broncos Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Broncos a 63.6% chance to win.

Denver covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Broncos did not cover the spread last season (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Denver and its opponent combined to go over the point total in six of 17 contests last season.

Broncos games last season posted an average total of 41.4, which is 1.6 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Raiders Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Raiders.

Las Vegas put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last year.

The Raiders were an underdog by 3 points or more five times last season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

In Las Vegas games last year, combined scoring went over the point total nine times.

Last season, Raiders games resulted in an average scoring total of 46.4, which is 3.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Broncos vs. Raiders 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Denver 16.9 21.1 18 18.3 15.9 23.7 Las Vegas 23.2 24.6 27.1 26.1 19.8 23.2

