The Denver Broncos (0-0) host the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 in matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High. Las Vegas is a 3.5-point underdog. For this game, an over/under of 44 has been set.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Broncos as they ready for this matchup against the Raiders. The recent betting trends and insights for the Raiders can be found in this article before they play the Broncos.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Denver vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Broncos vs. Raiders Betting Insights

Denver had six wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Broncos were winless ATS (0-4) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites last season.

Denver had six of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

Against the spread, Las Vegas was 8-9-0 last season.

The Raiders had an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last year.

There were nine Las Vegas games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.

Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.