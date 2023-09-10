Cal Raleigh vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (.531 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 21 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 50 walks while batting .234.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 123rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 105th and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Raleigh has had a hit in 71 of 126 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits 27 times (21.4%).
- In 17.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has an RBI in 40 of 126 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 53 times this year (42.1%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|67
|.244
|AVG
|.226
|.314
|OBP
|.314
|.473
|SLG
|.474
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|15
|30
|RBI
|36
|57/20
|K/BB
|79/30
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, one per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.47 ERA and 158 strikeouts through 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 15th, 1.021 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd.
