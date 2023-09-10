On Sunday, J.P. Crawford (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford has 120 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.
  • Crawford has gotten a hit in 79 of 125 games this year (63.2%), including 33 multi-hit games (26.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Crawford has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this season (35 of 125), with more than one RBI 11 times (8.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 58 games this season (46.4%), including multiple runs in 20 games.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 62
.285 AVG .245
.398 OBP .366
.443 SLG .408
21 XBH 22
7 HR 8
24 RBI 26
52/42 K/BB 57/40
1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 150 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.47 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 15th, 1.021 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
