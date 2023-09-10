Josh Rojas -- .190 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)



Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .242 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
  • In 48.8% of his 86 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 3.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 86), and 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rojas has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (9.3%).
  • In 36.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.6%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 23
.211 AVG .253
.289 OBP .298
.281 SLG .320
8 XBH 5
0 HR 0
12 RBI 14
36/13 K/BB 15/5
3 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, one per game).
  • Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.47 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 15th, 1.021 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd.
