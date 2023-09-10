Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series.

Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 191 home runs.

Fueled by 455 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 12th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Seattle is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 679 total runs this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.9 whiffs per contest.

Seattle averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Seattle has the second-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.187 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Bryce Miller (8-4) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on seven hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Miller has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Bryce Miller Connor Phillips 9/6/2023 Reds W 8-4 Away Logan Gilbert Lyon Richardson 9/7/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away George Kirby Taj Bradley 9/9/2023 Rays L 7-5 Away Trent Thornton Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels - Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels - Home Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo Tyler Anderson 9/15/2023 Dodgers - Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw

