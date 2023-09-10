How to Watch the Mariners vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 10
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series.
Mariners vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 191 home runs.
- Fueled by 455 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 12th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- Seattle is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 679 total runs this season.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.9 whiffs per contest.
- Seattle averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.
- Seattle has the second-best ERA (3.76) in the majors this season.
- The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.187 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Bryce Miller (8-4) for his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on seven hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.
- Miller has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 21 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Connor Phillips
|9/6/2023
|Reds
|W 8-4
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Lyon Richardson
|9/7/2023
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Zack Littell
|9/8/2023
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Taj Bradley
|9/9/2023
|Rays
|L 7-5
|Away
|Trent Thornton
|Aaron Civale
|9/10/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Eflin
|9/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Reid Detmers
|9/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Tyler Anderson
|9/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Bobby Miller
|9/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Clayton Kershaw
