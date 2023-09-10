Zach Eflin will toe the rubber for the Tampa Bay Rays (87-56) on Sunday, September 10 versus the Seattle Mariners (79-63), who will counter with Bryce Miller. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Mariners have +110 odds to play spoiler. A 7-run over/under is set for this game.

Mariners vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (13-8, 3.47 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.83 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 75, or 65.8%, of the 114 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have a 66-25 record (winning 72.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Rays have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious 10 times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mariners have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL West +210 - 2nd

