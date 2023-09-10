The Tampa Bay Rays host the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field on Sunday at 1:10 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 28 doubles, 15 home runs, 82 walks and 50 RBI (120 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.381/.425 on the season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Sep. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 6 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Eflin Stats

Zach Eflin (13-8) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 28th start of the season.

He has 16 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 15th, 1.021 WHIP ranks first, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Sep. 5 5.0 5 3 3 7 1 at Marlins Aug. 30 6.1 4 0 0 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 25 6.0 7 2 2 11 1 at Angels Aug. 19 6.0 4 1 1 4 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 13 3.0 9 6 6 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zach Eflin's player props with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.