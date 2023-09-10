After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Zach Eflin) at 1:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mike Ford At The Plate

  • Ford is batting .227 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Ford has recorded a hit in 30 of 71 games this season (42.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (14.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 71), and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ford has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 31.0% of his games this season (22 of 71), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 42
.250 AVG .213
.333 OBP .312
.514 SLG .500
7 XBH 15
6 HR 10
15 RBI 18
27/7 K/BB 44/14
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, one per game).
  • Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.47 ERA and 158 strikeouts through 155 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.47), first in WHIP (1.021), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).
