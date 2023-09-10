The Seattle Storm (11-28) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.6 points per game) to help them take down Nneka Ogwumike (sixth in league, 19.1) and the Los Angeles Sparks (16-23) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Sparks matchup in this article.

Storm vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sparks Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Sparks (-2.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sparks (-2.5) 158.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sparks (-2.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game with PointsBet

Storm vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Sparks have compiled a 20-14-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Storm have put together an 18-20-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, Los Angeles has an ATS record of 5-4.
  • When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, Seattle has an ATS record of 16-15.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Sparks' 39 games have hit the over.
  • So far this season, 18 out of the Storm's 38 games with an over/under have hit the over.

