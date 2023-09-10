Check out the injury report for the Seattle Storm (11-28), which currently has just one player listed, as the Storm prepare for their matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (16-23) at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, September 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

The Storm head into this game following a 106-91 loss to the Wings on Friday.

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out For Season Illness 12.4 2.1 2.4 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Storm vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports

ESPN3, FOX13+, Prime Video, and Spectrum Sports Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm Player Leaders

Ezi Magbegor averages a team-leading 8.1 rebounds per game. She is also posting 13.7 points and 2.4 assists, shooting 51.0% from the floor (seventh in WNBA).

Sami Whitcomb puts up 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively, she delivers 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jordan Horston posts 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 36.2% from the field.

Mercedes Russell is averaging 5.0 points, 1.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

