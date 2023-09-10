Teoscar Hernández vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 31 walks while batting .269.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 94 of 141 games this year, with multiple hits 42 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 23 games this season (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.2% of his games this year, Hernandez has driven in at least one run. In 25 of those games (17.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 54 times this year (38.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.0%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|74
|.237
|AVG
|.296
|.286
|OBP
|.339
|.431
|SLG
|.492
|25
|XBH
|30
|12
|HR
|13
|40
|RBI
|46
|87/14
|K/BB
|94/17
|2
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 150 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.47 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.47), first in WHIP (1.021), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).
