Ty France vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on September 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Ty France At The Plate
- France has 31 doubles, 10 home runs and 40 walks while batting .251.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.
- In 60.1% of his games this year (83 of 138), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (25.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 138), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- France has driven in a run in 40 games this season (29.0%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (8.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 40.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|69
|.254
|AVG
|.248
|.342
|OBP
|.339
|.410
|SLG
|.333
|24
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|25
|47/19
|K/BB
|56/21
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 150 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- The Rays are sending Eflin (13-8) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.47 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.47), first in WHIP (1.021), and 23rd in K/9 (9.1).
