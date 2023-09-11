Idaho High School Football Live Streams in Ada County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Ada County, Idaho, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ada County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Timberline High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 11
- Location: Middleton, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Timberline High School at Meridian Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Nampa High School at Kuna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Kuna, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Borah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capital High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Boise, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eagle High School at Owyhee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lake City High School at Bishop Kelly High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 16
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
