If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Ada County, Idaho, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Ada County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Timberline High School at Middleton Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 11
    • Location: Middleton, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Timberline High School at Meridian Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
    • Location: Meridian, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Nampa High School at Kuna High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Kuna, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mountain View High School at Borah High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Boise, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Capital High School at Centennial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Boise, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eagle High School at Owyhee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Meridian, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Lake City High School at Bishop Kelly High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 16
    • Location: Boise, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

