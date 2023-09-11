If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Ada County, Idaho, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

Ada County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Timberline High School at Middleton Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 11

7:00 PM MT on September 11 Location: Middleton, ID

Middleton, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Timberline High School at Meridian Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14

7:00 PM MT on September 14 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Nampa High School at Kuna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Kuna, ID

Kuna, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Borah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Capital High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Boise, ID

Boise, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle High School at Owyhee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lake City High School at Bishop Kelly High School