Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Broncos have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 11.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +700
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- The Broncos and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.
- Offensively, Denver ranked 21st in the with 325.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per contest).
- The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won just one game on the road.
- As the underdog, Denver picked up just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-5.
- In the AFC West, the Broncos won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson had 16 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).
- On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and picked up 277 yards.
- Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.
- On the ground with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 394 yards (24.6 per game).
- Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Singleton recorded 152 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 16 games last year.
Broncos Player Futures
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|L 17-16
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+2200
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+700
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+700
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+850
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+2200
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+30000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+1600
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
