In Canyon County, Idaho, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

  • Shoshone County
  • Twin Falls County
  • Power County
  • Bear Lake County
  • Boise County
  • Butte County
  • Elmore County

    • Canyon County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Timberline High School at Middleton Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 11
    • Location: Middleton, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    TBD at Wilder High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
    • Location: Wilder, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Grace High School at Notus High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Notus, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Caldwell High School at Buhl High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Buhl, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nampa High School at Kuna High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Kuna, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Parma High School at Marsing High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Marsing, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fruitland High School at Nampa Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Nampa, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Canyon Ridge High School at Ridgevue High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Nampa, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Columbia High School at Vallivue High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Caldwell, ID
    • Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    North Fremont High School at Melba Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 16
    • Location: Melba, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.