Idaho High School Football Live Streams in Canyon County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Canyon County, Idaho, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Timberline High School at Middleton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 11
- Location: Middleton, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
TBD at Wilder High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
- Location: Wilder, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Grace High School at Notus High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Notus, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldwell High School at Buhl High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Buhl, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nampa High School at Kuna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Kuna, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parma High School at Marsing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Marsing, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fruitland High School at Nampa Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canyon Ridge High School at Ridgevue High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Nampa, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Vallivue High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
North Fremont High School at Melba Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 16
- Location: Melba, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
