J.P. Crawford vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford -- hitting .225 with a double, three home runs, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on September 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 121 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- In 63.5% of his games this year (80 of 126), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (26.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 15 games this year, he has homered (11.9%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Crawford has driven home a run in 35 games this year (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 58 of 126 games this year, and more than once 20 times.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|63
|.285
|AVG
|.245
|.398
|OBP
|.366
|.443
|SLG
|.409
|21
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|26
|52/42
|K/BB
|60/41
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 185 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Detmers (3-10 with a 4.89 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.89, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
