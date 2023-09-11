Jarred Kelenic vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Jarred Kelenic is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles AngelsSeptember 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 19, when he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .252.
- Kelenic is batting .316 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Kelenic has picked up a hit in 63 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (12.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has driven home a run in 35 games this season (38.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 34 games this season (37.8%), including eight multi-run games (8.9%).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.258
|AVG
|.246
|.324
|OBP
|.317
|.428
|SLG
|.449
|17
|XBH
|20
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|22
|59/15
|K/BB
|59/18
|8
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (185 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers (3-10 with a 4.89 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.
