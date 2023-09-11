Monday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (79-64) and the Los Angeles Angels (67-77) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Mariners coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on September 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (13-5) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (3-10) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 96 times and won 55, or 57.3%, of those games.

Seattle is 14-4 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 682 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule