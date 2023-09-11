J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani on Monday.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Angels have +185 odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -225 +185 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games. Seattle games have finished above the total three consecutive times, and the average total during this span was 8.2 runs.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners are 55-41 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.3% of those games).

Seattle has a 14-4 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Seattle has played in 143 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-65-5).

The Mariners have a 4-13-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-29 40-35 26-24 52-38 59-48 19-14

