How to Watch the Mariners vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels will hit the field on Monday at T-Mobile Park against Logan Gilbert, who is expected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Angels Player Props
|Mariners vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in baseball with 191 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .419.
- The Mariners have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).
- Seattle ranks 11th in runs scored with 682 (4.8 per game).
- The Mariners rank 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in baseball.
- Seattle's pitching staff is seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.190).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 29th of the season. He is 13-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 171 strikeouts through 167 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Gilbert enters the matchup with 16 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Gilbert will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).
- In two of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Reds
|W 8-4
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Lyon Richardson
|9/7/2023
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Zack Littell
|9/8/2023
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Taj Bradley
|9/9/2023
|Rays
|L 7-5
|Away
|Trent Thornton
|Aaron Civale
|9/10/2023
|Rays
|L 6-3
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Eflin
|9/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Reid Detmers
|9/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Tyler Anderson
|9/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Bobby Miller
|9/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Lance Lynn
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.